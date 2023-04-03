Breaking News
Sixer man departs on day of MSD’s big WC final six

Updated on: 03 April,2023 07:33 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A card featuring Salim Durani, issued by Esso Petroleum in 1962


There had to be that important aspect of timing while Salim Durani hit all those sixes and the eternal scorer probably decided to include this aspect of batsmanship when he summoned the splendid all-rounder to his field of play on Sunday morning. 


Durani passed away in Jamnagar on the 12th anniversary of India’s 2011 World Cup win, the winning runs achieved through skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s six in the final against Sri Lanka. Also, Durani departed during a tournament (Indian Premier League) in which sixes form an integral part. Doubtless, he would have been a hit in the T20 extravaganza, and let’s not forget his ability to fox batsmen.



Also read: Former Indian cricketer Salim Durani passes away at 88


