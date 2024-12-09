Skipper confirms Shami’s return delayed due to swelling in knee

No, no, definitely. That door is very much open. But we are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, he again got some swelling in his knee, which obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very, very careful,” the India skipper said after the game

Mohammed Shami. Pic/AFP

Mohammed Shami’s much-anticipated return to Test arena could be delayed further after India captain Rohit Sharma informed that the senior speedster had once again developed “some swelling” in his knees after playing seven Mushtaq Ali Trophy games.

Asked if there is a chance for Shami’s comeback, the Indian skipper was cautious in his answer. “No, no, definitely. That door is very much open. But we are just monitoring him because while playing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20, he again got some swelling in his knee, which obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a Test match. We want to be very, very careful,” the India skipper said after the game.

