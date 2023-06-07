Skipper Sharma on a mission!

India’s inability to win an ICC title in the last 10 years, despite numerous opportunities, has been discussed consistently ahead of the World Test Championship final against Australia, starting Wednesday at The Oval

Rohit Sharma. Pic/PTI

Emphasising that sport is all about winning championships, India skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said he wants to win one or two major titles before he steps down as captain.

A day before the big final, Rohit was asked about the legacy he would like to leave as captain. “Whether it’s me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for,” he said.

