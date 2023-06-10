Breaking News
Sri Lanka drop Mathews from World Cup qualifiers

10 June,2023
Mathews, 36, scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets in the first game of a three-match series

Representation pic. Pic/iStock

Sri Lanka’s cricket board on Friday named a 15-member squad for their World Cup qualifying matches in Zimbabwe, leaving out former skipper Angelo Mathews. 


Mathews, 36,  scored 12 runs from 21 balls in his last ODI at home earlier this month, when Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets in the first game of a three-match series.


