SL vs AFG 2nd ODI: Sri Lanka square series with 132-run victory over Afghanistan

Sri Lanka bounced back to beat Afghanistan by 132 runs on Sunday to square the three-match one-day series

Sri Lanka's Dhananjaya de Silva (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran during the second ODI cricket match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan on June 4 (Pic: AFP)

After losing to Afghanistan by six wickets in the first ODI, Sri Lanka bounced back to beat Afghanistan by 132 runs in the second ODI on Sunday to square the three-match one-day series.

Having set Afghanistan a stiff 324-run target, fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera dismissed the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz for two runs to give his side an early advantage.

Although Afghanistan put together two strong partnerships after that, the required run rate kept climbing and the Afghans lost their way trying to keep pace.

Opening batsman Ibrahim Zadran continued his good form, posting 54 runs while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi top scored with 57 runs, but once Sri Lanka dismissed the top order, there was not much resistance from the rest of the batters.

From 146-2, Afghanistan collapsed to be bowled out for 191 runs in 42.1 overs, losing their last eight wickets for just 45 runs.

Spinners Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva shared six wickets between them to seal a comprehensive win for the home side.

Sri Lanka's batting put on a show giving the team confidence ahead of the World Cup qualifiers in Zimbabwe this month.

Half-centuries by Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne helped Sri Lanka post its commanding total. While Mendis top scored with 78 runs off 75 balls with seven fours and one six, Karunaratne, who was recalled for this series to stabilize the batting, made 52 off 62 balls with seven fours.

Opener Pathum Nissanka contributed 43 runs while Sadeera Samarawickrama, featuring in an ODI for the first time since 2019, made 44 off 46 balls.

There was some big hitting by the lower middle order with captain Dasun Shanaka chipping in with 23 runs while Wanindu Hasaranga finished things off in style with an unbeaten 29 off 12 balls with four fours and a six.

Dhananjaya de Silva was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 29 and three wickets.

(With AP inputs)

