ODI World Cup 2023: ICC announces Qualifier schedule, ten teams set to participate

ICC World Cup Trophy (Pic: ICC)

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Tuesday, announced that the 2023 ODI World Cup Qualifier is set to take place from June 18 to July 19 in Zimbabwe. Ten teams will participate in the Qualifier and contest for two places at the World Cup to be held in India in October-November.

The ten participating teams have been divided into two groups of five teams each.

Group A: Zimbabwe, the West Indies, the Netherlands, Nepal, the United States

Group B: Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Oman, the United Arab Emirates

Each side will play the other teams in their group once with the top three from each group progressing to the Super Six stage. In the Super Six, they will play the sides they did not meet in the group stage.

All points won in the group stage will be carried over to the Super Six stage apart from those gained against the teams that fail to make it to the Super Six stage. The finalists will both progress to the World Cup 2023.

Queen's Sports Club, Bulawayo Athletic Club, Harare Sports Club and Takashinga Cricket Club are the four venues that will host the matches. The Qualifier will witness a total of 34 matches with the final being held at Harare Sports Club on July 9.

Hosts Zimbabwe will feature on the opening matchday at Harare Sports Club against Nepal, who are aiming to qualify for the World Cup for the first time. Two-time champions West Indies will also be in action on June 18 against neighbours USA at Takashinga Cricket Club.

Group B matches will commence on June 19 in Bulawayo with 1996 World Cup champions Sri Lanka facing the UAE, while Ireland will face off against Oman in the other match.

The Netherlands will open their campaign against Zimbabwe on June 20 at Harare Sports Club, while Scotland face rivals Ireland in Bulawayo on June 21 at Queens Sports Club.

The Super Six stage will commence on June 29, while the bottom two teams from each group will compete in the Playoff.

For the first time in this tournament, DRS will be used for all matches from the Super Six stage onwards.

The Qualifier is the culmination of four years of hard-fought competition that brings together the bottom five teams from the ICC Men's CWC Super League, three automatic qualifiers from the ICC Men's CWC League 2 and two teams who gained entry from the ICC Men's CWC Qualifier Play-off.

(With PTI inputs)

