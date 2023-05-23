ICC charges umpire Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

The ICC did not specify on the incidents that led Kashyap to being charged as per its anti-corruption code. Kashyap is not on the BCCI panel. Kashyap has been charged with “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The International Cricket Council on Monday charged Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching its anti-corruption code following an investigation into “international matches in 2022”.

The ICC did not specify on the incidents that led Kashyap to being charged as per its anti-corruption code. Kashyap is not on the BCCI panel. Kashyap has been charged with “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct.

