ICC charges umpire Kashyap for breaching anti-corruption code

Updated on: 23 May,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Dubai
The ICC did not specify on the incidents that led Kashyap to being charged as per its anti-corruption code. Kashyap is not on the BCCI panel. Kashyap has been charged with “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct

Representational images. Pic/iStock

The International Cricket Council on Monday charged Bhatinda-based umpire Jatin Kashyap for breaching its anti-corruption code following an investigation into “international matches in 2022”.


The ICC did not specify on the incidents that led Kashyap to being charged as per its anti-corruption code. Kashyap is not on the BCCI panel. Kashyap has been charged with “failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to co-operate with the Anti-Corruption Unit’s (ACU) investigation in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct. 



This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


international cricket council cricket news sports news sports Sports Update

