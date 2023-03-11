Breaking News
Mumbai: With Line 11, CSMT to get Metro links to both east and west
Justice on wheels: Mobile Lok Adalat imparts legal know-how to villagers
Mumbai: Days after Marol sighting, leopard spotted in Malad East society
Ghatkopar couple’s mysterious death: Investigate gas leakage from geyser, say experts
Mumbai: Divided Bandra residents to discuss parking lot row tomorrow
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > SL pacers combine to leave NZ reeling at 162 5 in Christchurch

SL pacers combine to leave NZ reeling at 162-5 in Christchurch

Updated on: 11 March,2023 09:46 AM IST  |  Christchurch
AFP |

Top

“This can happen tomorrow as well. This wicket is helpful for the fast bowlers, that’s why we were trying to get wickets before tea. “It’s a good wicket for the batsmen but they can’t trust the bounce”

SL pacers combine to leave NZ reeling at 162-5 in Christchurch

SL pacer Lahiru Kumara (left)celebrates the wicket of NZ’s Kane Williamson. Pic/AFP


Sri Lanka’s bowlers ripped through the New Zealand top order, including snaring the key wicket of Kane Williamson, to leave the hosts in trouble at 162-5 after the second day of the first Test on Friday.


After posting a competitive 355 on the green Hagley Oval wicket in Christchurch, Sri Lanka gave New Zealand a soft start before gaining momentum. A productive burst either side of the tea break from Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara claimed Devon Conway, Williamson and Henry Nicholls as New Zealand slumped from 67 without loss to 76-3. 



Also read: New Zealand hope 'record-breaker' Kane Williamson is ready for first Test vs Sri Lanka


A pin-point Fernando yorker then dismissed opener Tom Latham for 67 before Kasun Rajitha accounted for Tom Blundell for seven. “We’re doing pretty good,” an elated Rajitha said at stumps. “This can happen tomorrow as well. This wicket is helpful for the fast bowlers, that’s why we were trying to get wickets before tea. “It’s a good wicket for the batsmen but they can’t trust the bounce.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

kane williamson new zealand west indies test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK