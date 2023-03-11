SL pacers combine to leave NZ reeling at 162-5 in Christchurch

“This can happen tomorrow as well. This wicket is helpful for the fast bowlers, that’s why we were trying to get wickets before tea. “It’s a good wicket for the batsmen but they can’t trust the bounce”

SL pacer Lahiru Kumara (left)celebrates the wicket of NZ’s Kane Williamson. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka’s bowlers ripped through the New Zealand top order, including snaring the key wicket of Kane Williamson, to leave the hosts in trouble at 162-5 after the second day of the first Test on Friday.

After posting a competitive 355 on the green Hagley Oval wicket in Christchurch, Sri Lanka gave New Zealand a soft start before gaining momentum. A productive burst either side of the tea break from Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara claimed Devon Conway, Williamson and Henry Nicholls as New Zealand slumped from 67 without loss to 76-3.

Also read: New Zealand hope 'record-breaker' Kane Williamson is ready for first Test vs Sri Lanka

A pin-point Fernando yorker then dismissed opener Tom Latham for 67 before Kasun Rajitha accounted for Tom Blundell for seven. “We’re doing pretty good,” an elated Rajitha said at stumps. “This can happen tomorrow as well. This wicket is helpful for the fast bowlers, that’s why we were trying to get wickets before tea. “It’s a good wicket for the batsmen but they can’t trust the bounce.”

