SL vs PAK: Karunaratne, De Silva stretch SL’s lead beyond 300

Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne battled through back pain to extend Sri Lanka’s second-innings lead to 323 after key strikes by Pakistan’s bowlers in the second Test on Tuesday.

The hosts reached 176-5 when bad light stopped play early on Day Three, with stumps called in Galle after more than half an hour’s wait for conditions to improve.



The left-handed Karunaratne, on 27, and Dhananjaya de Silva, on 30, were batting in an unbeaten stand of 59.

“The wicket is a bit slower than the first couple of days. We need to bat as deep as possible and get maximum runs possible.

This is a good batting wicket,” said spinner Ramesh Mendis, who claimed five wickets to help bowl out Pakistan for 231 in the opening session.

