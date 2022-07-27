WI vs IND 3rd ODI Preview: Dhawan and Co aim for clean sweep

It is still not certain whether Jadeja will be available for the final game as Axar Patel after his match-winning knock of 64 in the second game could feel hard done by

India opener Shikhar Dhawan during the 2nd ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain. Pic/AFP

A ruthless Indian team are unlikely to take its foot off the pedal as it aims to top up a world-record winning feat with another clean sweep against the West Indies on Wednesday.

Shikhar Dhawan-led India created a world record on Sunday by sealing their 12th consecutive series win in the ODI format against the West Indies—the most against a team.

In this backdrop, head coach Rahul Dravid might be tempted to try out some of his reserve players but he will have to maintain a fine balance between keeping the momentum and testing his bench strength.

In the batting department, it is unlikely that Ruturaj Gaikwad would be preferred over Shubman Gill, who after two innings of 64 and 43 would not like to sit out.

Shreyas Iyer and Sanju Samson have also hit the straps with fifties in the last game and Suryakumar Yadav is not expected to cool his heels at the expense of Ishan Kishan despite his twin failures in the first two games.

Ravindra Jadeja as the designated vice captain was the first choice all-rounder in this series before he was ruled out of the first two games due to a knee niggle.

It is still not certain whether Jadeja will be available for the final game as Axar Patel after his match-winning knock of 64 in the second game could feel hard done by.

