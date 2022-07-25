WI vs IND: Axar Patel reveals the key to his match-winning knock

Axar Patel's rapid 64* off 35 balls clinched not just the game but also the series for India

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj celebrate winning the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India. Pic/ AFP

India all-rounder Axar Patel, whose 64-run knock helped the Men in Blue defeat West Indies in the second ODI, said that he just remained calm and composed while playing his spectacular innings.

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

"I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up," said Axar in a post-match presentation.

"I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team," he added.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. The final ODI will be played on 27th July.

