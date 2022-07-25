Breaking News
Updated on: 25 July,2022 12:25 PM IST  |  Port-of-Spain
Axar Patel's rapid 64* off 35 balls clinched not just the game but also the series for India

WI vs IND: Axar Patel reveals the key to his match-winning knock

Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj celebrate winning the 2nd ODI match between West Indies and India. Pic/ AFP


India all-rounder Axar Patel, whose 64-run knock helped the Men in Blue defeat West Indies in the second ODI, said that he just remained calm and composed while playing his spectacular innings. 

Half-centuries from Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson and Axar Patel helped Team India win the second ODI of the three-match series against West Indies by two wickets here at Queens Park Oval stadium in Port of Spain on Sunday.

"I think this is a special one. It came at a crucial time and also helped the team to win the series. We have done the same in the IPL. We just needed to remain calm and keep the intensity up," said Axar in a post-match presentation.


Also Read: Watch: Shikhar Dhawan leads India's wild celebrations after beating West Indies

"I was playing an ODI after close to 5 years. I would want to continue performing like this for my team," he added.

India has now taken a winning 2-0 lead in the series. The final ODI will be played on 27th July.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

