Watch: Brian Lara meets Rahul Dravid and Team India after first ODI

Brian Lara with Rahul Dravid. Pic/ Official Twitter account of BCCI

Following the first ODI between the West Indies and India at Trinidad, the away side's dressing room had a special visitor in the form of legendary cricketer Brian Lara.

Lara, affectionately called 'The Prince,' met up with India's head coach Rahul Dravid and the viral picture was shared by BCCI's official Twitter account. The snap is bound to invoke many nostalgic memories in the minds of cricket lovers.

Dravid and Lara are two truly iconic names in the games and their playing style could scarcely be any more different. While Dravid was known as 'The Wall' for his patience and ability to play extremely long innings, grinding the bowlers down; Lara, on the other hand, was all about flair, style and elegance.

Lara also met up with Indian players and can be seen chatting with the likes of Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Yuzvendra Chahal in a video that was posted by the BCCI.

The legendary West Indian would no doubt have passed on valuable words of advice to the players which may help them in the upcoming games and through their careers as well.