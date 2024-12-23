Smith, Head nail it with one-word descriptions of 'BCCI, ICC, Indian Cricket': WATCH

In a recent social media video, a group of Australian cricketers was asked to define the BCCI, the ICC, and Indian cricket with a single word each

Travis Head, Steve Smith (Pic: Screengrab/X)

While Australia has undeniably been a dominant force in ICC events, securing the most titles, Indian cricket is often regarded as the sport's true breadwinner. Over the past two decades, Indian cricket has experienced tremendous growth, consistently challenging the Aussies and other cricketing giants across all formats.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has played a pivotal role in this rise, with its strategic management and investment in the sport. One of the most notable contributions by the BCCI is the establishment of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which has become one of the world’s most popular and lucrative franchise-based T20 leagues.

The IPL has not only revolutionised the global cricketing landscape but also cemented India's position as a cricket powerhouse. The BCCI's influence has stretched beyond domestic cricket, shaping international cricket's commercial and competitive nature. As a result, even Australian cricketers have expressed admiration for the board. When asked for their thoughts on the BCCI, the ICC, and Indian cricket, Australian players had nothing but praise.

Pat Cummins, the Australian captain, described the BCCI, ICC, and Indian cricket with the words: "Big, Big, Big." Travis Head, the Australian middle-order batsman, offered "Rulers, second, strong" to define the BCCI, ICC, and Indian cricket.

🤭 Describe the BCCI, the ICC and Indian cricket in one word....



Don't worry everyone, Smudge was just jokin! pic.twitter.com/AxJZJT15P8 — ABC SPORT (@abcsport) December 23, 2024

Usman Khawaja’s take was slightly different, opting for "Strong, ICC, Talented," which emphasised India's robust presence in the cricketing world, Nathan Lyon, another key player in the Australian side, went with "Big, Boss, Passionate," clearly recognising the BCCI’s vast influence. Glenn Maxwell used "Powerful, Boss, Fanatic" to describe the BCCI and Indian cricket.

Matthew Wade took a similar route, calling the BCCI and Indian cricket "Powerful, Trophy, Powerful," while Steve Smith initially labeled the BCCI as "Powerhouse" and the ICC as "not as powerful," before revising his statement to "leaders," perhaps signaling a more diplomatic view.

The most intriguing responses came from Head and Smith. While Head remained firm in his assessment of Indian cricket as the "rulers," Smith found himself second-guessing his initial reaction. His initial words were "a joke," but he quickly changed his stance, calling India’s influence in cricket "leaders".

Currently, the Indian and Australian teams are locked in a gripping 5-match Test series, with both sides having won one match each. India claimed victory in the first Test in Perth, while Australia made a strong comeback in Adelaide. With the series now level at 1-1, the two teams will face off in Melbourne on December 26.