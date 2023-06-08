Smith stops Siraj in his run-up, latter throws ball at Australian in anger: Watch

Star Australian batter Steve Smith on Thursday wasted little time in reaching his century on the second day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against the Men in Blue at the Oval on Thursday

Steve Smith (L), Mohammed Siraj (R)

Smith, 95 not out overnight, needed just two more balls to reach the landmark in the day's opening over. He clipped a half-volley from Mohammed Siraj off his pads for four and next ball turned another wayward delivery to the mid-wicket boundary. On the fourth ball in the same over, Smith seemed distracted by the camera and signalled for it to be moved away, making Siraj stop midway during his bowling run-up. The star India pacer finished his run-up and angrily threw the ball at the stumps'. Watch the video below.

Smith had faced 229 balls enroute to his century, scoring 16 fours, before reaching his 31st century from 97 Tests. The 34-year-old Smith joined compatriot Steve Waugh in having scored seven Test hundreds in England.

Among non-England batsman, only Australia great Don Bradman, with 11 centuries, has scored more. It was also Smith's third Test century at the Oval. Australia resumed in the commanding position of 327-3, with Travis Head 146 not out after compiling his first overseas Test century.

Head and Smith had come together with Australia in trouble at 76-3 after losing the toss but as conditions for batting eased they dominated an increasingly wayward India attack, adding 251 runs before stumps. The WTC is the only major men's cricket trophy Australia have yet to win. The fixture marks the start of a packed schedule of six Tests in eight weeks for Australia, including a five-match Ashes series against England.

With Smith in the middle, Travis Head struck like a tornado with a counter-attacking hundred that left an out-of-sorts Indian attack bereft of ideas as Australia made hay under bright sunshine by reaching 327 for 3 on the opening day of the WTC final.

(With AFP inputs)