Smith-Williamson unlikely to feature in PSL, PCB awaits clearance for England players

Islamabad United’s players hold the Pakistan Super League (PSL) trophy during PSL 2024 (Pic: AFP)

Star overseas batters Steve Smith and Kane Williamson are unlikely to make themselves available for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and the PCB is also awaiting clearance from the England Cricket Board (ECB) for the participation of their players in the T20 tournament in April-May.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday said top players such as David Warner, Adil Rashid, Chris Woakes and Mustafizur Rahman will feature in the Platinum category during the players draft on January 11.

The other players in the Platinum category, which is the highest, include Australia's Matthew Short, Riley Meredith, and Steve Smith (subject to confirmation), along with England's Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Curran, and Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

New Zealand's Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (subject to confirmation), and Mark Chapman are also part of the platinum category. Sri Lanka's Charith Asalanka and West Indies' Shai Hope are also included in this category.

Smith and Williamson have excused themselves from the PSL due to prior commitments.

The PSL for the first time will clashe with the IPL and the PCB has been making efforts to secure the high-profile overseas players who were not picked in the IPL.

Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan will only be able to participate in the league as a batter due to his bowling ban.

Other players in the platinum category include Chris Lynn, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Kusal Mendis, David Willey, Usman Khawaja, Zak Crawley, Jason Roy, Michael Bracewell, and Alex Hales.

Australia's wicketkeeper, Alex Carey, and a few other foreign players have placed in the Diamond and Gold categories.

