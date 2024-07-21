Breaking News
Smriti Mandhana meets specially-abled fan after win over Pakistan, gifts her smartphone

Updated on: 21 July,2024 07:05 AM IST  |  Dambulla
ANI |

India's title defence was off to a fine start as an all-round effort helped them beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Dambulla on Friday

Picture Courtesy/Smriti Mandhana's Twitter account

Following India's win over Pakistan to kickstart their Women's Asia Cup campaign, Indian opener Smriti Mandhana met a specially-abled fan and gifted her a smartphone as a mark of appreciation for supporting the sport.


India's title defence was off to a fine start as an all-round effort helped them beat Pakistan by seven wickets at Dambulla on Friday.


Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2024: Team India's schedule, squads, timings and venues


Following the match, Madhana met a young fan named Adeesha Herath, who had come to the stadium on a wheelchair to watch the game between two archrivals. Smriti shook hands with her, gifted her a smartphone and clicked a picture with her to make her day.

"Adeesha Herath's love for cricket brought her to the stadium, despite all the challenges. The highlight of her day? A surprise encounter with her favorite cricketer, Smriti Mandhana, who handed her a mobile phone as a token of appreciation Moments like these show the true spirit of the game #WomensAsiaCup2024 #ACC #HerStory@ACCMedia1," tweeted Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC).

Following the meeting, Adeesha's mother thanked Smriti for her gesture.

After Pakistan elected to bat first, wickets kept falling for them regularly, with Sidra Ameen (25 in 35 balls with three fours), Tuba Hassan (22 in 19 balls with three fours) and Fatima Sana (22* in 16 balls, with four and two sixes) playing some decent knocks.

Deepti Sharma (3/20) was the top bowler for India, along with Shreyanka Patil (2/14) and Renuka Singh (2/14). Pooja Vastrakar also got two wickets.

In the run chase, India started well with an 85-run stand between Shafali Varma (40 in 29 balls, with six fours and a six) and Smriti Mandhana (45 in 31 balls with nine fours). India lost some wickets in between but recovered just in time to win the game with seven wickets and 35 balls left.

Deepti got the Player of the Match award.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

