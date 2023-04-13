Ravi Shastri blasts players' injury management: 'Can't play four games on trot'

“Let’s put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon, they’ll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It’s unreal,” Shastri said sarcastically on ESPNCricinfo’s digital video

Ravi Shastri. Pic/Satej Shinde

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hit out at injury management of some of country’s premier bowlers, who he feels have made the National Cricket Academy (NCA), their permanent residency.

“Let’s put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon, they’ll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It’s unreal,” Shastri said sarcastically on ESPNCricinfo’s digital video.

Also Read: Ravi Shastri blames India’s defeat on complacency, over-confidence

Chahar is struggling due to recurrence of his left hamstring injury while tearaway quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have undergone surgeries in New Zealand for lower back stress fracture.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever