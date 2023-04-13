Breaking News
Ravi Shastri blasts players' injury management: 'Can't play four games on trot'

Updated on: 13 April,2023 07:46 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

“Let’s put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon, they’ll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It’s unreal,” Shastri said sarcastically on ESPNCricinfo’s digital video

Ravi Shastri. Pic/Satej Shinde


Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has hit out at injury management of some of country’s premier bowlers, who he feels have made the National Cricket Academy (NCA), their permanent residency.


“Let’s put it this way: there are quite a few in the last three or four years who are permanent residents of the NCA. Soon, they’ll get a resident permit there to walk in any time they want, which is not a good thing at all. It’s unreal,” Shastri said sarcastically on ESPNCricinfo’s digital video.



Chahar is struggling due to recurrence of his left hamstring injury while tearaway quicks Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have undergone surgeries in New Zealand for lower back stress fracture.

