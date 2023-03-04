Ravi Shastri blames India’s defeat on complacency, over-confidence

India suffered a nine-wicket loss to Australia in the third Test, which finished in little over two days.

Ravi Shastri

The Indian batters paid the price for “complacency and over-confidence” and were over-eager to dominate the Australian bowlers, on a wicket which offered sharp turn and uneven bounce from the first morning of the third Test here, said Ravi Shastri on Friday.

India suffered a nine-wicket loss to Australia in the third Test, which finished in little over two days. “This is what a little complacency, a little bit of overconfidence can do where you take things for granted, you drop guard and this game will bring you down,” the former India head coach told Star Sports.

Over-eagerness

“I think it was a combination of all these things when you actually cast your mind back to the first innings, see some of the shots played, see some of the over-eagerness to try and dominate in these conditions. You reflect back, take a step back or two to analyse.” Former Australia opener Matthew Hayden too slammed the Indian batters, saying it looked they were playing to save their spots in the team.

Also read: Fighting for the same spot, KL Rahul & Shubman Gill grind it out simultaneously in nets

“Change of team too. KL Rahul dropped. Some of those things can be a bit destabilising, players playing for their spots and their opportunities can create a different mindset,” he said. Hayden, however, was full of praise for Australia opener Travis Head, who scored an unbeaten 49 to take visitors home.

Hayden praises Head

“It’s incredible what happens when you show that attitude and intent. That adjustment in the mindset and within two overs [there are] 20 runs [and] bang. This was really, really good batting,” the 51-year-old said. “This can be said about Travis Head. He was left out of the first Test but came out with a fire in the belly from the second Test, something Australians are known for. Punching above our weight, despite the conditions,” Hayden added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever