Sore' Head says he'll be fine for Boxing Day Test

‘Sore’ Head says he’ll be fine for Boxing Day Test

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:13 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

"Very pleased with the way I am batting at the moment. Just a little sore, but I should be fine [before the next game]," Head, who was adjudged player of the match, said after the game

Travis Head

Australia’s man in form, Travis Head, played down concerns over his fitness after appearing to struggle with a potential groin issue during the rain-marred drawn third Test against India at the Gabba here on Wednesday.


Head said he expects to be “fine” for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. “Very pleased with the way I am batting at the moment. Just a little sore, but I should be fine [before the next game],” Head, who was adjudged player of the match, said after the game.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 border-gavaskar trophy India vs Australia gabba test cricket cricket news sports news Sports Update

