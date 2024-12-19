‘Sore’ Head says he’ll be fine for Boxing Day Test

“Very pleased with the way I am batting at the moment. Just a little sore, but I should be fine [before the next game],” Head, who was adjudged player of the match, said after the game

Travis Head

Australia’s man in form, Travis Head, played down concerns over his fitness after appearing to struggle with a potential groin issue during the rain-marred drawn third Test against India at the Gabba here on Wednesday.

Head said he expects to be “fine” for the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. “Very pleased with the way I am batting at the moment. Just a little sore, but I should be fine [before the next game],” Head, who was adjudged player of the match, said after the game.

