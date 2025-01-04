Sourav Ganguly’s daughter Sana escapes unhurt after bus hits her car: Report

Sana, however, emerged unscathed from the incident, the report says

Sourav Ganguly with daughter Sana (Pic:

Sana Ganguly, daughter of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, was involved in a car accident on Friday night when her vehicle was struck by a bus in the Behala Chowrasta area, as reported by the Bengali daily Anandabazar Patrika.

Sana, however, emerged unscathed from the incident, the report says. She was seated in the front seat of her car when the collision occurred. The impact caused significant damage to her car, including the breaking of the side mirror. Despite the reckless driving of the bus, which posed a significant risk of the car overturning, the driver’s alertness prevented a major mishap. Following the incident, the bus driver was detained by authorities. While the crash itself was alarming, Sana did not sustain any injuries.

Recently, Ganguly named Rishabh Pant as the next-best red-ball batsman after stalwart Virat Kohli and felt the left-hander could have a huge impact in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Pant's aggression which comes with risks has allowed him to thrive against Australia as well. His fearlessness in 2021, on the final day of the fourth Test, led in Brisbane to the famous 'Toota Hai Gabba Ka Ghamand'.

"His special ability. He still needs to evolve and figure out his game in white-ball cricket. But in red ball, he is just fantastic. Look at the innings he has played in England, Australia, and South Africa, and you will know, he is a generational talent in red-ball cricket. He is India's next-best red-ball batter after Kohli and could have a huge impact in the series," Ganguly said while speaking to Revsportz.

Wicketkeeper-batter Pant on Saturday showed his knack for scoring runs by slamming the second-fastest Test fifty by an Indian.

Pant, renowned for his aggressive and fearless style of play, reached the half-century mark in a mere 29 balls, shattering previous records. His blazing knock included six boundaries and three sixes, underlining his ability to dominate from the word go.

His swift half-century placed him just a ball shy of breaking his record, having previously achieved the fastest fifty by an Indian in Test cricket—a 28-ball effort against Sri Lanka in 2022.