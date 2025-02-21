The incident occurred when Ganguly’s driver was forced to apply sudden brakes to avoid a collision with a lorry that attempted to overtake the convoy near Dantanpur

Sourav Ganguly (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Sourav Ganguly narrowly escapes injury in car accident x 00:00

Former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly's convoy met with an accident in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district but none were injured in the incident, police said on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident took place on Thursday near Dantanpur on Durgapur Expressway when Ganguly was travelling in a car and a speeding lorry overtook it, they said.

"In the sudden movement of the lorry, the driver of Ganguly's car had to apply a sudden brake which led to a collision with vehicles in his convoy following him," a police officer of West Bengal Police said.

"One vehicle even hit the car in which the former cricketer was travelling. Two vehicles in his convoy sustained minor damages," he said.

The former cricketer was travelling to attend a programme organised by Burdwan University, the officer said.

"He (Ganguly) attended the programme later on. It went smoothly," the policeman said.

The incident also brings back memories of a health scare Ganguly faced four years ago when he complained of chest discomfort, leading to a stenting procedure and hospitalisation on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Ganguly is currently serving as the Director of Cricket for JSW Sports, overseeing the Delhi Capitals franchise in the SA20 and Women’s Premier League (WPL). However, it has been confirmed that he will not be directly involved with the Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

(With agency inputs)