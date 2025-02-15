WPL 2025 | "The way Richa and Pez batted, it was amazing to watch": Smriti Mandhana

From thereon Richa Ghosh completely turned the game on its head alongside Kanika Ahuja (30 not out)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Smriti Mandhana lauded Richa Ghosh and Elysse Perry for leading the team to a historic chase against Gujarat Giants in the opening match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025, which is being played at the Kotambi Stadium here on Friday.

Perry, the previous edition’s Orange Cap winner was thrown into the mix with both openers having departed in the opening over and potentially the highest run chase in league history ahead of her but went on to score a 34-ball 57-run cameo laced with six fours and two sixes but fell after failing to clear the long-on boundary.

From thereon Richa Ghosh completely turned the game on its head alongside Kanika Ahuja (30 not out). The power hitter from Bengal displayed an array of shots on her way to scoring 64 runs in 24 balls to scripting the highest run chase in WPL history. “I am really happy that we were on the winning side. The way Richa and Pez [Perry] batted, it was amazing to watch,” said Smriti after the match.

Asked about the batting by their middle order, Smriti said it was brilliant to watch. “Brilliant to watch, they have been doing that in the nets. Really happy that things clicked. After the first innings, we knew it would be tough to bowl, so we always thought we were in the game,” said Smriti in the post-match presentation.

