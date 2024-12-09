'We will learn from this match': Richa Ghosh after big loss to Australia

“We made mistakes but we will learn from this match and perform better in the next match,” Ghosh said

Richa Ghosh. Pic/PTI

India batter Richa Ghosh conceded on Sunday that the team made mistakes, especially in fielding, in their big defeat to Australia in the second Women’s ODI here, and promised a better show in the last match at Perth.

Australian opener Georgia Voll (101) and Ellyse Perry (105) smashed commanding centuries as the hosts secured a series-clinching 122-run win over India.

After electing to bat, Australia displayed ruthless intent, posting a mammoth 371 for 8, the highest score against India in an ODI match. The hosts then bowled out India for 249 in 44.5 overs, wrapping up the match with ease.

Brief scores

Australia Women 371-8 (E Perry 105, G Voll 101; S Thakor 3-62) beat India Women 249 all out in 44.5 overs (R Ghosh 54; A Sutherland 4-39) by 122 runs

