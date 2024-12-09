Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Travis Head pleased to be among runs again

Updated on: 09 December,2024 06:10 AM IST  |  Adelaide
IANS |

Top

“Nice to get some runs again. I felt like I moved well last week, like I’m in good form. It’s a good dressing room to be in, it’s a tight one, although people might suggest otherwise

Travis Head

Australia left-handed batter Travis Head, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his whirlwind match-winning 140 off 141 balls against India, said it felt nice for him to be amongst the runs again at this home ground.


“Nice to get some runs again. I felt like I moved well last week, like I’m in good form. It’s a good dressing room to be in, it’s a tight one, although people might suggest otherwise. We knew that if we rocked up and put in a good performance, nothing was ever guaranteed but we thought we’d give it a good shake and now we can get on with it,” Head said.


