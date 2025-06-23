In ODIs, Sourav Ganguly had 72 half-centuries, and in Tests, the number stands at 35. "I missed a lot of hundreds; I should have scored more. Too many 90s and 80s," said the Calvutta-born

Sourav Ganguly (Pic: File Pic)

Former Team India skipper Sourav Ganguly has scored 38 centuries in international cricket, but he regrets missing out on the remaining tons during his playing days.

"I missed a lot of hundreds; I should have scored more. Too many 90s and 80s," said Ganguly to PTI.

The veteran of 311 One-Day International matches and 113 Test matches, the former left-handed batsman has accumulated 18,575 runs overall.

When asked about what advice he would give his younger self, Ganguly stated that at times, he keeps watching his own batting videos on YouTube.

"I see my (batting) videos when I am alone. When my wife is away because Sana lives in London. I go to YouTube, and watch and say 'arre fir 70 pe out ho gaya' (Gosh, I got out for 70 in this also), should have scored a hundred. But you can't change it," said the Calcutta-born.

A look at his statistics showed that Ganguly got out in the 80s and 90s a number of times. Exact 30 times. If he could convert those innings into centuries, he would have easily scored 50-plus centuries in his already glorious career.

As a skipper, sometimes a tough call becomes imperative. You have to drop a player to accommodate someone who you think is more suited for the conditions or requirements.

Ganguly regretted dropping Anil Kumble, one of the greatest leg spinners in the world. "Anil Kumble, a few times, because he was so good," he said.

For Ganguly, Australia was his favourite rival side and pacer Glenn McGrath the most feared bowler. Additionally, Ganguly also expressed his interest in coaching Team India in the future.

(With PTI Inputs)