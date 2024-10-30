Mayank is currently at the BCCI’s newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru

Mayank Yadav. Pic/AFP

Concerns arose when the BCCI announced on October 25 that speedster Mayank Yadav, who made his international debut in the T20Is against Bangladesh, would miss India’s four-match series against South Africa scheduled from November 8-15, due to injury.

Sources have told IANS that Mayank, who took four wickets in India’s 3-0 series victory against Bangladesh, is likely to be sidelined for a few months because of a back problem. Mayank is currently at the BCCI’s newly inaugurated Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

“He’s back here for another problem, which might keep him out for two-three months. Mostly its something related to the back, but there’s not much clarity into it. But then, it’s also something which is believed to keep him out for a considerable amount of time.

“The way with which he came here, the first feelers from it are giving a look of him being out for two-three months initially and maybe, it could be more,” said the source to IANS.

Mayank, who hails from Delhi’s renowned Sonnet Cricket Club, underwent extensive rehab and worked on regaining match fitness at the CoE (formerly the NCA) following a lower abdominal strain he suffered while playing for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

In that competition, he caught everyone’s attention by bowling rapid three-wicket spells with impressive accuracy and maintaining speeds above 150kmph. Mayank has faced challenges in his cricketing journey due to injuries in the past.

He missed IPL 2023 for LSG due to a torn hamstring injury sustained in a practice session ahead of the tournament and had to miss 2023/24 Ranji Trophy entirely because of another injury, for which he underwent rehabilitation in Mumbai.

With the IPL retentions deadline coming on October 31, Mayank is a strong contender to be one of the five players retained by LSG, who acquired him for INR 20 lakhs in the auction before the 2022 season.

He caught the attention of the franchise when their then assistant coach, Vijay Dahiya, observed him prior to the Delhi-Haryana match in the Vijay Hazare Trophy at Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh in December 2021.

