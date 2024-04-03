Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News
Speedster Rabada hugely impressed with Mayank’s raw pace and accuracy

04 April,2024 06:50 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI

Mayank is only two games old in the IPL, but his name is already being discussed widely as a potential selection in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean

Rabada

Immensely impressed by Mayank Yadav’s raw speed and accuracy, South Africa and Punjab Kings pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada sees the fast bowling sensation as a “potential pick” in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.


Rabada’s team Punjab Kings was at the receiving end of Mayank’s barrage of short-pitched deliveries last week when the debutant struck thrice with his rattling pace. One of the best pacers in the game, the South African also spoke about Mayank’s remarkable accuracy. “He has got something that you cannot buy and that is raw pace. That is what exactly he is exploiting and exploiting it extremely well,” Rabada said.


“The lengths that he hits, his plan is clear and now batters are going to be aware of what he can bring to the party, but it is pretty obvious he has got immense pace and it seems he can control where he wants to bowl.”


Mayank is only two games old in the IPL, but his name is already being discussed widely as a potential selection in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in the USA and Caribbean. Rabada too thinks he can’t be overlooked. 

“At this stage, he is looking hot and I have no doubt selectors will be looking at him as a potential guy in the team, but that is none of my business. To my understanding, he will definitely be looked at as 
a potential pick.”

