“Doesn’t matter who the opponents are in the final — India are going to win,” Sreesanth told PTI Video.

Sreesanth

Listen to this article Sreesanth backs India to win final x 00:00

Team India simply look unstoppable, exuding confidence, energy and dominance and World Cup-winning former India pacer Sreesanth feels no side can stand in their way in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Kiwis crush Proteas

“Doesn’t matter who the opponents are in the final — India are going to win,” Sreesanth told PTI Video.

“There is so much positive energy. The way Virat Kohli is anchoring, the way Shreyas Iyer has stepped up — let’s just keep our fingers crossed.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever