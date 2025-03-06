Breaking News
Sreesanth backs India to win final

Updated on: 06 March,2025 07:45 AM IST  |  Dubai
Agencies |

“Doesn’t matter who the opponents are in the final — India are going to win,” Sreesanth told PTI Video.

Sreesanth

Team India simply look unstoppable, exuding confidence, energy and dominance and World Cup-winning former India pacer Sreesanth feels no side can stand in their way in the Champions Trophy final on Sunday.


Also Read: Kiwis crush Proteas


“Doesn’t matter who the opponents are in the final — India are going to win,” Sreesanth told PTI Video. 


“There is so much positive energy. The way Virat Kohli is anchoring, the way Shreyas Iyer has stepped up — let’s just keep our fingers crossed.”

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

