Kiwis crush Proteas

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson during his 102 against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore yesterday; (right) Rachin Ravindra en route his 108 during their semi-final against South Africa yesterday Pics/AFP

New Zealand beat South Africa by 50 runs in Champions Trophy semi-final to set up a summit clash against India, here on Wednesday. New Zealand scored a mammoth 362 for six after electing to bat, courtesy Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson’s fluent centuries, and then restricted South Africa to 312 for 9 in 50 overs.

South Africa seemed to be on course in the initial part of their run chase but they stumbled later on, losing wickets in the middle overs, to eventually lose their way. David Miller remained not out on 100 while captain Temba Bavuma (56) and Rassie van der Dussen (69) struck half centuries but those were not enough while chasing a tall target.

Mitchell Santner (3-43) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand with three wickets, while Glenn Phillips and Matt Henry also chipped in with two each. Earlier, Ravindra produced a 101-ball 108-run knock that was laced with 13 fours and a six, while Williamson smashed 102 off 94 balls with 10 fours and two maximums. Daryl Mitchell (49) and Glenn Phillips (49 not out) provided the fireworks in the slog overs.

Brief scores

New Zealand 362-6 in 50 overs (R Ravindra 108, K Williamson 102, G Phillips 49*, D Mitchell 49; L Ngidi 3-72, K Rabada 2-70) beat South Africa 312-9 in 50 overs (D Miller 100*, R van der Dussen 69, T Bavuma 56; M Santner 3-43, G Phillips 2-27, M Henry 2-43) by 50 runs

