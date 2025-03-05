The Black Caps will now have an opportunity to seek redemption against India, having suffered a defeat against them in their final Group A match

Fans are in for a thrilling showdown as India and New Zealand gear up to clash in a major white-ball tournament final for the first time in 25 years on Sunday.

New Zealand secured their place in the grand finale with a commanding victory over South Africa in the second Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final in Lahore on Wednesday. The Black Caps will now have an opportunity to seek redemption against India, having suffered a defeat against them in their final Group A match.

India were the first team to book a spot in the final after defeating Australia by four wickets in Dubai on Tuesday. Under Rohit Sharma’s leadership, the Men in Blue will look to extend their dominance, while Kane Williamson’s New Zealand will aim to overturn their previous loss in the tournament.

Past final encounters between India and New Zealand

This will be the third ICC final between India and New Zealand. Their last summit clash came in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton, where New Zealand outclassed India by eight wickets in a rain-affected contest that extended over six days.

Significantly, the last time these two teams met in a white-ball ICC tournament final was in the 2000 ICC Knockout Trophy in Nairobi, where New Zealand triumphed over India by four wickets to claim their first-ever ICC title.

NZ vs SA: Match recap

Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra and Williamson struck commanding centuries as New Zealand hammered South Africa by 50 runs in a high-scoring semifinal.

Ravindra played a brilliant knock of 108 runs off 101 balls, laced with 13 fours and a six, while Williamson struck 102 off 94 balls, including 10 fours and two sixes, after skipper Mitchell Santner opted to bat.

Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37 balls), Glenn Phillips (49 not out off 27 balls) and Michael Bracewell (16 off 12 balls) then capitalized on the solid foundation, adding 112 runs in the final 10 overs to power New Zealand to a massive total of 362/6 -- the highest score in Champions Trophy history.

Only twice has a higher target been successfully chased in ODIs -- both by South Africa -- but this time it was not to be as the Proteas were restricted to 312 for 9 in pursuit of the record target, despite a scintillating century from David Miller (100 not out off 67 balls) and fighting fifties by Rassie van der Dussen (69) and skipper Temba Bavuma (56).

Santner (3/43) was the most successful New Zealand bowler, as he, along with the other spinners -- Michael Bracewell (1/53), Glenn Phillips (2/27) and Ravindra (1/20) -- tightened the screws in the middle overs.

Chasing 363 for a win, South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton early for 17, but Bavuma, who initially struggled, found his rhythm and shared a vital 105-run partnership with van der Dussen, with the duo bringing up the team century in the 18th over.

However, New Zealand skipper Santner's three-wicket burst derailed the chase.

The left-arm spinner first broke the stand by removing Bavuma in the 23rd over, before producing a beauty to clean up van der Dussen. Santner then had the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen (3) holed out to Matt Henry.

Ravindra then dismissed Aiden Markram (31) with a caught-and-bowled effort, leaving South Africa at 189 for 5 in the 33rd over. Wiaan Mulder (8), Marco Jansen (3) and Keshav Maharaj (1) followed in quick succession before Miller put up a top-class show with 10 fours and four sixes to reach his hundred in the last ball of the South African run chase.

Earlier, opting to bat, New Zealand built a strong opening stand of 48 between Ravindra and Will Young (21), before the latter was dismissed by Lungi Ngidi (3/72) in the eighth over.

Ravindra and Williamson then shared 164 runs for the second wicket as the Kiwis crossed 250 in the 40th over.

Ravindra, looking in complete control, played exquisite pull shots and back-foot drives on his way to his second century of this Champions Trophy, following his 112 against Bangladesh. This was his fifth hundred in an ICC tournament, having also scored three centuries in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Williamson, despite early jitters, batted calmly to bring up his 15th ODI century and his fourth against South Africa. He has now scored hundreds in his last three ODIs against the Proteas.

The right-left combination of Ravindra and Williamson proved difficult for the South African bowlers. All-rounder Wiaan Mulder was forced off with a strain after bowling six overs for 48 runs and one wicket.

Ravindra was caught by Heinrich Klaasen off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada (2/70), while Williamson mistimed a ramp shot to be caught by Ngidi off Mulder.

Mitchell then struck four fours and one six in his 37-ball knock, while Phillips blasted six fours and a six in 27 balls to swell the total.

(With inputs from agencies)