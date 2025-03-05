Earlier, twin centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94) provided the perfect launchpad for New Zealand

New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner (C) and his teammates gesture after winning semi-final against South Africa (PIc: AFP)

David Miller’s breathtaking unbeaten century (100* off 67 balls) proved futile as New Zealand secured a commanding 50-run victory over South Africa in the second semi-final of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Chasing a formidable target of 363, the Proteas fought hard but ultimately fell short, finishing at 312/9.

Earlier, twin centuries from Rachin Ravindra (108 off 101) and Kane Williamson (102 off 94) provided the perfect launchpad for New Zealand, allowing them to capitalise in the death overs. Glenn Phillips (49 off 27)* played a blistering cameo, while Daryl Mitchell (49 off 37) further bolstered the total, helping the Black Caps post a massive 362/6 on a flat Lahore surface after winning the toss and opting to bat.

South Africa’s chase falters despite strong start

The Proteas’ response was derailed early when Matt Henry dismissed Ryan Rickelton (17 off 12) inside the powerplay. However, Temba Bavuma (56 off 71) and Rassie van der Dussen (69 off 66) stabilized the innings with a crucial 105-run partnership for the second wicket.

Momentum shifted when Mitchell Santner turned the game in New Zealand’s favor, dismissing Bavuma, Van der Dussen, and Heinrich Klaasen (3 off 7) in quick succession. Aiden Markram (31 off 29) was later caught and bowled, deepening South Africa’s woes.

New Zealand’s batting masterclass

The Black Caps, fielding an unchanged XI, started strongly with Will Young (21 off 23) and Ravindra, adding 48 runs in seven overs. Lungi Ngidi broke the stand by dismissing Young, but the Ravindra-Williamson duo (164-run stand) dictated terms, building a solid platform for a late assault.

Rabada eventually removed Ravindra, while Williamson, after completing his ton, was dismissed by Wiaan Mulder. Phillips’ late fireworks ensured South Africa faced an uphill battle in their chase.

Despite Miller’s valiant ton, New Zealand’s disciplined bowling and clinical batting display sealed a well-earned win, strengthening their dominance in the tournament.