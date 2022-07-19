Sreesanth: India would have won the World Cup thrice if he I was in the team under Virat Kohli

Sreesanth also spoke about mastering the art of the yorker among other topics

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth is well known for his nerve-wracking catch that helped India win the 2007 T20 World Cup.

He has also played an important role in India's previous two victories.

Talking about India not winning any World Cup after 2011, Sreesanth -- during a CricChat on the ShareChat Audio Chatroom -- said that he is confident that Virat Kohli will do something extraordinary.

Speaking of his coaching capabilities, Sree said, "If I would have been a part of the team under Virat's captaincy, India would have won the World Cup in 2015, 2019 & 2021."

He believes that whoever he has guided including, Sanju Samson and Sachin Baby, has been doing great.

He recalled standing with Sachin Tendulkar carrying the World Cup and how Tendulkar became emotional about these victories and his dreams of seeing India winning.

"We won that World Cup for Sachin Tendulkar."

Creating ripples with his yorkers throughout his cricketing journey, Sreesanth explained how he mastered the trick, even while belonging to a small town.

"It is important to visualize while playing and small regions do not make any difference. Rather it is better to learn such tricks here, given there are a few distractions. My coach taught me how to throw Yorkers with tennis balls," he said.

He even suggested that practice can make one perfect and to never think anything is difficult. "If you ask Bumrah, he'll say that it is easy too."

