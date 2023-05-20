SRH came up against Virat at his best: Brian Lara

“I am not overly disappointed with today’s [Thursday] performance. The guys played really good cricket and we came up against Virat Kohli at his best and Faf du Plessis, who has done a tremendous job for RCB throughout the season. He is the Orange Cap leader at the moment. To lose in the 20th over was a good effort from the boys”

Brian Lara. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Stung by the disappointing performances, Sunrisers Hyderabad coach Brian Lara said it was a truly tough season for his team. He admitted that his side came up against a “Virat Kohli at his best” on Thursday. Speaking at the post-match press conference after his team’s eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore, Lara sais that they came up against two World-Class players on Thursday night.

“I am not overly disappointed with today’s [Thursday] performance. The guys played really good cricket and we came up against Virat Kohli at his best and Faf du Plessis, who has done a tremendous job for RCB throughout the season. He is the Orange Cap leader at the moment. To lose in the 20th over was a good effort from the boys.”

