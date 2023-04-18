Both openers take Mumbai Indians off to a great start in the PowerPlay. Washington Sundar gets smashed for 19 runs in the third over

MI vs SRH (Pic: AFP)

SRH vs MI live updates: Can Mumbai conquer SRH challenge for a 3rd win on trot?

Mumbai Indians, bolstered by Suryakumar Yadav's return to form, will look to continue their winning momentum when they face a resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League on Tuesday. Both MI and SRH are coming into Tuesday's match after successive wins. They had started the tournament with identical back-to-back losses.

On Sunday, Suryakumar snapped his wretched run of low scores, which included four ducks, with a quickfire 25-ball 43 as MI chased down 186 with 14 balls to spare for a comfortable five-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai. If Suryakumar was sensational, opener Ishan Kishan looked ominous during his 25-ball 58 and the side will expect the duo to produce the fireworks again in SRH fixture.

MI, who had struggled in the first two games, are now looking a very balanced side with Tilak Verma also in good touch, while the dashing duo of Cameron Green and Tim David too producing the goods when it mattered the most. Meanwhile, the wily Piyush Chawla has brought all his experience to the fore and, alongwith young Hrithik Shokeen, has formed a formidable spin duo. Arjun Tendulkar and Duan Jansen too were handed IPL debuts on Sunday and it remains to be seen if MI persist with the duo.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, found new heroes in Harry Brook and Abhishek Tripathi to record two victories in their last two matches. While Brook finally lived up to the expectations with a 55-ball 100 against KKR, Tripathi had slammed a 48-ball 74 to take the team home against Punjab Kings. Captain Aiden Markram's contribution in both the matches has been immense as he held the other end with scores of 50 and 37 in the last two matches.

Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Dewald Brevis, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tristan Stubbs, Vishnu Vinod, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Riley Meredith Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Aiden Markram (c), Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T. Natarajan, Umran Malik, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Heinrich Klaasen, Adil Rashid, Mayank Markande, Vivrant Sharma, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Upendra Yadav, Mayank Dagar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Akeal Hosein and Anmolpreet Singh

SRH vs MI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan

Batters: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Harry Brook (vc)

All-rounders:Aiden Markram (c), Cameron Green

Bowlers: Umran Malik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Piyush Chawla

SRH vs MI: Predicted Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Abhishek Sharma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Cameron Green, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Riley Meredith, Jason Behrendorff.

SRH vs MI: Toss update

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram wins toss, opts to bowl first against Mumbai Indians.

SRH vs MI: Confirmed Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

7:42 PM: 28/0 after 3 overs

Both openers take Mumbai Indians off to a great start in the powerplay. Washington Sundar gets smashed for 19 runs in the third over. Rohit vs Sundar, the matchup, and the MI skipper wins round one.

7:30 PM: Match begins!

Here we go! Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bhuvneshwar Kumar with first over for SRH, 6 runs off it. Good start for MI.