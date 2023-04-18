SRH vs MI: Tilak Varma blitzkrieg propel Mumbai Indians to 192 at Uppal

Breaking News
Updated on: 18 April,2023 09:29 PM IST  |  Hyderabad
Youngster Tilak Varma yet again lived up to the expectations after his impactful cameo alongside Cameron Green's heroics fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Tilak Varma (Pic: AFP)

Youngster Tilak Varma yet again lived up to the expectations after his impactful cameo alongside Cameron Green's heroics fired Mumbai Indians to a challenging 192 for five against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Besides the fast-rising Varma and Green (64 not out off 40 balls), the other contributions came from skipper Rohit Sharma (28 off 18) and Ishan Kishan (38 off 31) after the home team opted to bowl.


The 20-year-old Varma has been the stand out batter in the star studded Mumbai line-up and his rare talent and skill was on display again in his crucial cameo. Mumbai were finding it tough to get going in the middle overs but Varma's high quality knock gave the innings the much-needed momentum.



Also Read: SRH vs MI live updates: Trouble piles up for SRH, Markram-Mayank hold fort for hosts


The lanky Marco Jansen conceded as many as 21 runs in the 15th over when Varma dispatched him for successive sixes, one in the cow corner and the other over the bowler's head. In the following over, the southpaw used his wrists beautifully for a four over extra cover off leggie Mayank Markande before sweeping him for a maximum for a 14-run over.

Green, who struggled to get his timing right initially, got down to business after Varma's dismissal. The tall right-hander hammered three straight fours off T Natarajan to bring up his half-century before collecting a straight six in a 20-run over. Natarajan leaked runs in the 20th over and ended up conceding 50 runs in his four overs. Mumbai managed to smash 62 runs in the last five overs.

Earlier last week, Mumbai rode on Varma's stroke-filled unbeaten half-century to post a fighting total of 171 for seven against a formidable Royal Challengers Bangalore side in their campaign opener. Varma had scored unbeaten 84 off 46 balls and decorated his knock with nine boundaries and four sixes to help Mumbai post a competitive total after being sent into bat. He was the lone bright spot in MI's batting department, as wickets kept falling like a pack of cards since the third over of the innings.

(With PTI inputs)

