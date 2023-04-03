Sri Lanka beat NZ in Super Over

New Zealand only made 8-2 off a tight Super Over bowled by spinner Maheesh Theekshana before Charith Asalanka smashed a six off the second ball of Sri Lanka’s response, then sealed victory with a four. He also scored 67 off 41 in the match

Charith Asalanka

Sri Lanka claimed a dramatic Super Over win in the opening match of their three-game T20 series against New Zealand on Sunday to earn their first victory on tour.

The match went to a tie-break decider after both teams chalked up 196 runs in a high-scoring thriller at Auckland’s Eden Park. New Zealand only made 8-2 off a tight Super Over bowled by spinner Maheesh Theekshana before Charith Asalanka smashed a six off the second ball of Sri Lanka’s response, then sealed victory with a four. He also scored 67 off 41 in the match.

