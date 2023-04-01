Sri Lanka lose to NZ; fail to qualify for World Cup

New Zealand replied with 159 for four after bowling Sri Lanka out for 157 in Hamilton.

Representation pic

Will Young hit 86 not out as hosts New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Friday’s third one-day international, ending the visitors’ hopes of qualifying directly for the World Cup this year.

New Zealand replied with 159 for four after bowling Sri Lanka out for 157 in Hamilton. The Black Caps won the ODI series 2-0, having also won both of the two Test matches.

