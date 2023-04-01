Breaking News
Sri Lanka lose to NZ; fail to qualify for World Cup

Updated on: 01 April,2023 08:59 AM IST  |  Hamilton
Agencies

New Zealand replied with 159 for four after bowling Sri Lanka out for 157 in Hamilton.

Representation pic


Will Young hit 86 not out as hosts New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by six wickets in Friday’s third one-day international, ending the visitors’ hopes of qualifying directly for the World Cup this year.


Also read: 2nd Test: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs, sweep series 2-0



New Zealand replied with 159 for four after bowling Sri Lanka out for 157 in Hamilton. The Black Caps won the ODI series 2-0, having also won both of the two Test matches.


