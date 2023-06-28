Breaking News
28 June,2023 | Bulawayo
Opener Pathum Nissanka made 75 and Charith Asalanka scored 63 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245, with Scotland spinners Chris Greaves (4-32) and Mark Watt (3-52) combining for seven wickets

Pathum Nissanka. Pic/AFP

Sri Lanka defeated Scotland by 82 runs Tuesday in Bulawayo to advance to the Super Six stage of the Cricket World Cup qualifiers with maximum points.


Opener Pathum Nissanka made 75 and Charith Asalanka scored 63 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 245, with Scotland spinners Chris Greaves (4-32) and Mark Watt (3-52) combining for seven wickets.


Scotland slid to 73-5 in reply and were eventually dismissed for just 163 after two run outs in the same over sealed their fate despite an enterprising 56 not out from Greaves. Sri Lanka, the 1996 champions, go through as winners of Group B and will start on four points in the next round ahead of matches against the Netherlands, Zimbabwe and the West Indies. 

Meanwhile, Paul Stirling clubbed 162 off 134 balls as Ireland romped to a 138-run victory over the UAE in the other group game between two eliminated nations. Stirling’s knock comprised 15 fours and eight sixes.

