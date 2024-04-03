Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan in WTC standings as Bangladesh series sweep

Bangladesh dropped to joint seventh with South Africa with their next series coming in Pakistan later this year when they travel for two Test matches.

Following an emphatic 192-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test, Sri Lanka overtake Pakistan in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, climbing to the fourth place.

SL wrapped up the win during the opening session on the fifth day of the final Test of the two-match series on Wednesday, with Khaled Ahmed the final Bangladesh batter to fall at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium as Dhananjaya de Silva-led side clinched a comfortable 2-0 series sweep.

The series win helped SL overtake Pakistan and move up to fourth place on the updated WTC standings with a 50 per cent points percentage, with India (first), Australia (second) and New Zealand (third) the only teams ahead of them.

