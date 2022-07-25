Sri Lanka reach 315-6 on Day One vs Pakistan

Needing to win the game to square the series, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (40) and Fernando gave the team a solid start adding 92 runs for the first wicket before Chandimal scored 80

Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal plays a shot during the first day of the second cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle. Pic/AFP

Half-centuries by Dinesh Chandimal (80) and Oshada Fernando (50) helped Sri Lanka reach 315-6 at stumps on Day One of the second Test against Pakistan here on Sunday.

Needing to win the game to square the series, Sri Lanka opted to bat first. Captain Dimuth Karunaratne (40) and Fernando gave the team a solid start adding 92 runs for the first wicket.

