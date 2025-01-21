Following Team India's Test series loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has released new guidelines which will apply to all players. It also includes the rule of staying for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue

Ian Healy (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "Stay vigilant": Healy warns other countries after BCCI's new guidelines x 00:00

Australia great Ian Healy stated that the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) 10-point guidelines are an admission of reducing discipline in Team India and he also urged other nations to stay careful to avoid similar situations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following Team India's Test series loss against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the BCCI has released new guidelines which will apply to all players. It also includes the rule of staying for the entire duration of scheduled practice sessions and travel together to and from the venue.

The policy also placed restrictions on the time the players would get with their families while on tour. "The reshaping of Indian cricket. A strict, strong response from Indian cricket authorities basically admitting they have let discipline of their national team slip badly," Healy told SEN Radio on Tuesday.

Also Read: IND vs ENG T20Is: Jasprit Bumrah among the active players with most wickets

"It made for extraordinary reading that the following issues could go unapproved for so long.

"Maybe administrators and players have disrespected the dream of representing a powerhouse of the sport. Australia - plus other countries - be aware as to how far things can get off the rails without noticing the effects. Stay vigilant. Take all that into the contest," he added.

The restrictions were imposed after a few players travelled separately alongside their families during the Australian tour.

In the past, some of the senior cricketers have also travelled to and fro from stadiums in personal vehicles, which BCCI's operation team would arrange with the help of state units.

There has been criticism about one of the main support staff's personal manager being allowed access to the team hotel as well as in the hospitality box, earmarked for the national selectors.

The BCCI has now barred personal managers or assistants of players and support staff members from staying in the team hotel.

(With PTI Inputs)