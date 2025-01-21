ITC has two hotels on the Eastern Bypass road.

Gautam Gambhir. Pic/AFP

After the recent updates to BCCI’s guidelines which barred personal managers or assistants of the players and support staff members from staying in the team hotel, India head coach Gautam Gambhir’s manager Gaurav Arora, who was with him in Australia, is staying in a separate hotel here. India take on England in the first of a five-match T20I series at the Eden Gardens tomorrow.

ITC has two hotels on the Eastern Bypass road. Gambhir’s manager is staying at the hotel hosting the England team, ITC Sonar, while Gambhir along with the Indian team are situated in ITC Royal Bengal. However, both hotels are adjacent to each other and one can move between them from within.