Stephen Fleming: Stokes is a champ under pressure

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming hails England all-rounder’s temperament after his unbeaten 52 helps team clinch 2nd T20 World Cup

Ben Stokes celebrates England’s T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan on Sunday. Pic/Getty Images

Former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming called England all-rounder and Test skipper Ben Stokes as the “champion under pressure” following the 31-year-old scoring a match-winning unbeaten 52 in the ICC T20 World Cup final against Pakistan at MCG to help his team clinch the title on Sunday night.

Despite the pressure of the packed iconic MCG stadium and a sea of Pakistani supporters rooting for Babar Azam and his side, Stokes came up with 49-ball unbeaten 52 and also took the wicket of middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed to help England lift their second T20 World Cup trophy in style.

‘A big personality’

Fleming, who is also the head coach of IPL side Chennai Super Kings, praised Stokes’s big-match temperament, “He is a big presence; he is a big personality; he is a big winner. Those are the key ingredients when you talk about a good or a great player. What he’s doing is forging a career where he’s there in key moments; he wins Test matches, he was there today, he’d been in some unbelievable battles and you’d back him most times to win them,” Fleming told ESPNCricinfo.

Stephen Fleming

“So, his temperament is so tested and comes through every time that you have got to say he is a champion under pressure. And there’s not many that rise to that occasion; he gets in a position where he is the main man and everyone around him feeds off that. He has done it yet again for England,” he added.

Moeen praises Curran

England all-rounder Moeen Ali also praised Sam Curran, who emerged Player of the Match and Player of the Series. On Sunday, Curran, 24, took three wickets, conceding just 12 runs in his four overs. The all-rounder aggregated 13 wickets in the tournament at an average of 11.38. “Very proud, he is a brilliant young player. He has been around for a while now. He loves the big occasion, and he loves when the pressure is on, and he is only getting better and better as he has gotten a run in the team, which is really important for him. I believe he is still got a lot more to come with the ball and in particular with the bat,” Moeen told Star Sports.

