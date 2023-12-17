"Still choose Sourav Ganguly as my captain": Former India better Parthiv Patel

Talking about the difference between Delhi batters Gautam Gambir and Virat Kohli, Parthiv said both players are polite but the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain's style is slightly more aggressive

Parthiv Patel and Sourav Ganguly. Pics/Yogen Shah

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel chose Sourav Ganguly as his captain over Mahendra Singh Dhoni. He also mentioned that there will also be a soft corner for his captain.

Parthiv debuted for India at a very young age, 16. He represented India in 15 Test matches and 10 ODIs under Ganguly's captaincy. Sourav Ganguly was known for backing his players.

"Today I would still choose Sourav Ganguly as my captain for sure. We've had a lot of successful captains Dhoni, Virat Kohli, everyone. But I would still choose Sourav. I think he had time for everyone though. Everyone else has been great captains as well. But I would still choose him," Parthiv Patel said during the 6th Advancement In Endourology Conference At the Forum Convention Centre.

In IPL, Parthiv played for two teams, Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. He was part of CSK during the year 2010 when the team clinched the title. He also won the trophy with MI in the year 2015 and 2017. His wicketkeeping skills and ability to open the innings helped him contribute much to both the team's successful campaigns.

"Of course, Dhoni's been great. There is no doubt about it. But when your first captain, you always have a soft corner for him. And that's exactly what I have. I've played for three years for Chennai Super Kings. I can say it, but I made my Test debut or a one-day debut before Dhoni came in. My performance went down. That's why Dhoni got picked. So I think it is a credit to him. I always said it, but there is only one opportunity you get because there are so many players around," he added.

Talking about the difference between Delhi batters Gautam Gambir and Virat Kohli, Parthiv said both players are polite but the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain's style is slightly more aggressive.

"On the ground and off the ground. Virat is very polite. Gautam is also very polite. I mean, when you are playing cricket, when you want to win games for your country, there's obviously some kind of aggression that comes in. But we all love Virat Kohli. The way he celebrates and stuff. He inspires a lot of them. I've played a lot of cricket with Gautam but I would say Virat's rather slightly more aggressive," Parthiv said.

