Women's cricket progressed more than men's since 2019 feels Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly (Pic: File Pic)

The former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly feels that women's cricket has attained progression more than men's cricket since 2019.

Ganguly based his argument on the gave his emergence of the Women's Premier League, a pool of talented players like Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana and the team's good efforts in some global events of late.

The progress the women's cricket in India has made since 2019 is, perhaps, more than the men's team. The men's team has always been very good.

From winning the Asia Cup, the way they performed in World Cups and they were the best team in the Commonwealth Games, the women's cricket team has touched new heights.

Harmanpreet, Smriti, you name them, Richa, Jemimah, Shafali, the way they have progressed is impressive.

Ganguly was also effusive in his praise for young pacer Renuka Singh.

When Jhulan (Goswami) finished, we thought about where the next seamer would come from, and then Renuka (Singh) Thakur developed over the last three years. So, that's the best thing about women's cricket, said the former BCCI president.

Ganguly, the Director of Cricket at the Delhi Capitals, was delighted to see the side picking up some talented Indian players from the recent WPL auction.

I think Ashwani Kumari is someone who they (DC) kept an eye on because she can hit the ball a long way and she bowls.

We needed a backup keeper, so we got another keeper. We had three slots to fill, we knew one would always be the most important one and we got (Annabel) Sutherland, said Ganguly.

The Delhi Capitals had purchased Australian cricketer Sutherland for Rs 2 crore ahead of WPL 2024 from the recent player auction held at Mumbai.

(With PTI Inputs)