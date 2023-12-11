Sunday’s contest may have been a dead rubber at the end of what was a three-match series, but a resolute India scrapped hard in the field to secure a consolation win at any cost

Indian players celebrate the fall of a wicket during the third and final T20I against England on Sunday (Pic: @BCCIWomen/X)

India, however, did not put a foot wrong in the third and final T20I on Sunday This win was their first in last five matches, having last beaten England in September 22 In all seriousness, England did play second-string team, resting four of star performers

Whatever pretensions Indian women had of having overcome their tendency to crack under pressure against strong opponents lay shattered after their demoralising T20I series loss 1-2 at home by England.