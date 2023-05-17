Breaking News
Shraddha Walkar murder: ‘One year on, can’t even do her last rites’
Mumbai: BMC spent crores over 10 yrs, yet public plaints haven’t dropped
Drugs-on-cruise case: 'Sameeer Wankhede framed me for fame, and forced me to hire his lawyer'
Mumbai back to normal after Covid spike
Maharashtra ATS wants polygraph test for DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Stoinis runs riot with eight maximums in epic IPL demolition as LSG down MI

Stoinis runs riot with eight maximums in epic IPL demolition as LSG down MI

Updated on: 17 May,2023 08:23 AM IST  |  Lucknow
Santosh Suri |

Top

Lucknow made a disastrous start when their makeshift opener Deepak Hooda and last game hero Prerak Mankad departed early; Jason Behrendorff accounting for both in successive deliveries

Stoinis runs riot with eight maximums in epic IPL demolition as LSG down MI

Lucknow Super Giants batter Marcus Stoinis during his unbeaten 89-run knock versus Mumbai Indians in Lucknow yesterday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Stoinis runs riot with eight maximums in epic IPL demolition as LSG down MI
x
00:00

It was a brave decision by Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma to chase a total at the Ekana Stadium, whose pitch has been under scrutiny right through the IPL season. Barring the opening match in which hosts Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) notched up 193 against Delhi Capitals, getting runs has been a big problem. 


Most games have seen scores in the range of 130 and even that has become a handful for the team batting second.



MI pacer Jason BehrendorffMI pacer Jason Behrendorff


Luckily the pitch was much better on Tuesday and the home team did well to post 177-3 thanks largely to a brilliant Marcus Stoinis innings of  89 off just 47 balls with four boundaries and eight sixes. This was the second-highest total at the venue this season.

Lucknow made a disastrous start when their makeshift opener Deepak Hooda and last game hero Prerak Mankad departed early; Jason Behrendorff accounting for both in successive deliveries. 

Also Read: IPL 2023 Playoffs: What's at stake for the remaining teams? All you need to know

Quinton de Kock batted well till he was foxed by the wily Piyush Chawla off his first delivery. At 35-3, Lucknow were in big trouble. Luckily, stand-in skipper Krunal Pandya and Stoinis revived the innings with an 82-run stand before Krunal pulled a hamstring and retired one run short of a half-century. 

Stoinis went on to complete his half-century and then took the Mumbai bowling to the cleaners.

IPL 2023 rohit sharma mumbai indians Lucknow Super Giants indian premier league cricket news sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK