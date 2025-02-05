Breaking News
Sports News > Cricket News

'Strokeplay in Abhishek’s 135 was phenomenal': Pietersen

Updated on: 05 February,2025 08:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Not many T20 batters can make a hundred in 35 balls and play the perfect innings”

Kevin Pietersen

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen termed Abhishek Sharma’s 135 as “phenomenal”.


The 44-year-old said on Tuesday at a promotional event in the city: “His was the best T20I innings I have ever seen. The stroke play was phenomenal. There was no hanky-panky reverse sweep, scooping, sweeping, ramping rubbish. It was the most unbelievable stroke play. Not many T20 batters can make a hundred in 35 balls and play the perfect innings.”


Pietersen said that the England batsmen would have more time to play the mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy in the upcoming three ODIs beginning on February 6. “Oh, he’s been added? Oh no!” was Pietersen’s immediate reaction when informed that Chakravarthy has been added to the ODI squad on Tuesday. He added: “It’s a great decision [to include him in ODIs].”


