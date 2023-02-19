Stuart Broad fires England to verge of first Test win over New Zealand

Broad claimed four wickets under lights to reduce the Black Caps’ second innings to 63-5 at stumps on Day Three, with hopes of reaching their winning target of 394 all but extinguished. England have two full days to claim the remaining five wickets at the Bay Oval and go one-up in the two-match series

England's Stuart Broad (L) bowls New Zealand's Tom Blundell during day three of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and England at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui. Pic/AFP

Stuart Broad (4-21 ) razed New Zealand’s top order with a destructive opening spell on Saturday to put England on the verge of winning the first Test at Mount Maunganui.

Also read: Tom Blundell's 138 revives New Zealand chances in 1st test vs. England

Broad claimed four wickets under lights to reduce the Black Caps’ second innings to 63-5 at stumps on Day Three, with hopes of reaching their winning target of 394 all but extinguished. England have two full days to claim the remaining five wickets at the Bay Oval and go one-up in the two-match series.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever