One policeman asked Gavaskar, “Sir, can I take a photo with you?” Gavaskar replied in one word, much to the disbelief of the cop — “No.”

Sunil Gavaskar (centre) obliges policemen in Pune on Friday. Pic/G Krishnan

Sunil Gavaskar is still much sought-after more than 37 years since last playing for the country. Gavaskar has been travelling worldwide for commentary assignments and his popularity graph has been on the rise even at the age of 75.

On Friday, with less than two hours to go for the start of the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here, Gavaskar was approached by police personnel on duty near the commentators box for photographs. One policeman asked Gavaskar, “Sir, can I take a photo with you?” Gavaskar replied in one word, much to the disbelief of the cop — “No.”

But, Gavaskar was quick to add, “you cannot take just one photo. You can take two or three photos with me, and not one. What will you do with just one photo?” That brought a smile on the policeman’s face and soon many of his colleagues joined to take plenty of photographs, much to their satisfaction. Needless to say, Gavaskar obliged each and every one of them.