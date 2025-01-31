Breaking News
All you need to know about Elphinstone bridge closure
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Sports News > Cricket News > Article > Gavaskar a hit with Pune cops too

Gavaskar, a hit with Pune cops too!

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Pune
G Krishnan | sports@mid-day.com

Top

One policeman asked Gavaskar, “Sir, can I take a photo with you?” Gavaskar replied in one word, much to the disbelief of the cop — “No.”

Gavaskar, a hit with Pune cops too!

Sunil Gavaskar (centre) obliges policemen in Pune on Friday. Pic/G Krishnan

Listen to this article
Gavaskar, a hit with Pune cops too!
x
00:00

Sunil Gavaskar is still much sought-after more than 37 years since last playing for the country. Gavaskar has been travelling worldwide for commentary assignments and his popularity graph has been on the rise even at the age of 75.


Also Read: India wrap it in Pune


On Friday, with less than two hours to go for the start of the fourth T20I at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium here, Gavaskar was approached by police personnel on duty near the commentators box for photographs. One policeman asked Gavaskar, “Sir, can I take a photo with you?” Gavaskar replied in one word, much to the disbelief of the cop — “No.”


But, Gavaskar was quick to add, “you cannot take just one photo. You can take two or three photos with me, and not one. What will you do with just one photo?” That brought a smile on the policeman’s face and soon many of his colleagues joined to take plenty of photographs, much to their satisfaction. Needless to say, Gavaskar obliged each and every one of them.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sunil gavaskar mumbai police t20 international maharashtra cricket association sports news cricket news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK